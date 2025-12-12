Tormenta FC Announces 2026 Home Opener: March 8 vs. Spokane Velocity

Published on December 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is excited to announce that its 2026 USL League One home opener will take place on Sunday, March 8, as the club hosts Spokane Velocity FC at Tormenta Stadium. The highly anticipated matchup marks the official kickoff to the 2026 season and serves as a rematch after Tormenta FC's hard-fought exit to Spokane in the 2025 League One Quarterfinals.

This year's home opener is more than just the start of a new campaign; it marks a major milestone in club history. The evening will feature a special celebration honoring 10 years of Tormenta FC, commemorating a decade of growth, community support and unforgettable moments on and off the pitch.

Fans can expect a memorable matchday experience, including special anniversary recognitions and exclusive 10-year merchandise offerings. Full details on matchday activities and the 2026 promotional calendar will be released in the New Year.

Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here. Tormenta FC looks forward to another record-breaking season in South Georgia. Fans should stay tuned for the 2026 League One Schedule, Season Tickets and player updates heading into the New Year.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 12, 2025

Tormenta FC Announces 2026 Home Opener: March 8 vs. Spokane Velocity - South Georgia Tormenta FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.