Bazini Nominated for October Player of the Month

Published on October 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Yaniv Bazini

(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Yaniv Bazini has been nominated for USL League One Player of the Month for October. The 26-year-old is honored among the league's top performers through the final month of the 2025 regular season. Supporters can vote for Bazini here.

Throughout October, the Israeli forward helped Tormenta's playoff push tremendously. He recorded two goals and two assists across four appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 82.5 minutes. Bazini also recorded a 60 percent shot accuracy rate and led Tormenta FC with +1.24 Goals Added. This marks Bazini's first Player of the Month nomination after four Team of the Week honors this season.

Tormenta FC will face Spokane Velocity FC in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs. The match will take place at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET. This marks the Ibises' second-ever playoff appearance, with their first run resulting in winning the club's first-ever title in 2022 at Tormenta Stadium.

How to Watch:

Tormenta FC is hosting a Quarterfinals Watch Party on Sunday at Azul Tex-Mex, located at 608 Brannen Street in Statesboro. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, but supporters are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats. Azul is also doing a percentage night, with 10% of the night's sales going to the Ibis Foundation. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. For live updates and highlights throughout the match, follow Tormenta FC on Twitter.

