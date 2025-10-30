William Lehn Hired as Director of Food and Beverage for Fort Wayne FC Park

Fort Wayne Football Club has hired William Lehn as Director of Food and Beverage for Fort Wayne FC Park, the state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium the club is building at Bass Road and I-69.

Lehn will oversee the layout and implementation of retail food and beverage operations at Fort Wayne FC Park to make it a premier fan experience with myriad options and ease of payment.

"I couldn't be more elated to join Fort Wayne Football Club for this exciting stage of the club's history," Lehn said. "The opening of Fort Wayne FC Park will elevate Northeast Indiana's sports scene to unprecedented heights. I am passionate about customer service and fan experiences, and I want to make sure that those visiting Fort Wayne FC Park will have positive experiences each and every visit."

Lehn has more than 40 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including the past 17 years with the Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball team, helping to make Parkview Field one of the foremost baseball experiences in the nation. Five times during Lehn's tenure with the TinCaps, Parkview Field was named Stadium of the Year by "Stadium Journey."

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lehn has excelled in Northeast Indiana's food and beverage industry, with an emphasis on servicing large scale events, for decades. He was an administrator for Fort Wayne-based AALCO Distributing Company from 2005 to 2007 and Controller/General Manager for Aramark-Fine Host Corporation at Memorial Coliseum from 1992 to 2005.

During his time at Memorial Coliseum, Lehn was an instrumental part of the 2002 expansion of the facility that required upscaling operations to serve crowds that almost doubled in size. With the TinCaps, Lehn's efforts helped make Parkview Field an award-winning venue after it opened in 2009. His experiences at those buildings' critical stages will prove beneficial as Fort Wayne FC Park opens in 2026, with a fan capacity of over 9,000 for Fort Wayne Football Club's first season in the professional ranks of USL League One.

Lehn, 69, has assisted in the large-scale sports projects including: developing food and beverage operations for Segra Park in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2015; assisting in the setup of portable food operations during the Super Bowls in 2012 at Indianapolis and 2009 at Miami; and spearheading event execution at the 1988 Stanley Cup Final in Boston, Massachusetts, the 1988 MLB All-Star Game in Cincinnati, the 1987 and 1985 NBA Finals in Boston, and the 1983 Detroit Grand Prix.







