Mike Avery to Coach Fort Wayne Football Club in USL League One

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Mike Avery, who has coached Fort Wayne Football Club since its inception, will remain in the post for the move to USL League One in 2026.

"I've been coaching Fort Wayne Football Club for five years now," Avery said, "and I've really fallen in love with the community, the people who come out and support us at the games and everyone around the rest of town. It's been a really welcoming place.

"To make this move up to USL League One and play for the folks in this community is something that I'm really looking forward to because they've really embraced me and my family, and I'm excited to put this product out on the field for them and take us to another level."

Fort Wayne Football Club will begin its first season in USL League One, a third-division tier of soccer, in March. The club will begin play at a new soccer-specific stadium, Fort Wayne FC Park, being built at Bass Road and I-69.

"Mike has been an integral part of our club since its exception. In the coaching business that's an impressive run," said Mark Music, Fort Wayne Football Club's Majority Owner. "As the club began to look at preparations for our ascension to the next level of the U.S. Soccer pyramid, one thing was clear: It will be a big challenge, but Coach Avery has earned the opportunity. I'm excited, as is our entire club, to have Coach Avery on this journey."

In USL League Two, a pre-professional level, Avery guided Fort Wayne Football Club to Valley Division championships in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and appearances in the Central Conference Semifinals the past two seasons. Avery, 57, has compiled a 39-18-12 record with the club, including a 38-8-5 record the past four years.

"Mike Avery has helped build this club since its beginning. His commitment to the club and our fans has never been in doubt," said DaMarcus Beasley, Director of Football Operations. "On and off the field, he has played a huge part in what our culture is at Fort Wayne Football Club. I am happy that he will stay on as our Head Coach and lead us into our first professional season in 2026."

Under Avery's guidance, a multitude of players advanced from USL League Two to professional soccer, including Seth Antwi and Forster Ajago, who have played this season in Major League Soccer. From last season's team, defender Tiago Dias and goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe were selected to the All-Conference Team and Dias was named Valley Division Player of the Year. Defender Reid Sproat made the All-League team in 2023 and Briscoe won the Golden Glove Award the same year.

"Mike's track record as Head Coach of Fort Wayne Football Club speaks for itself. He has been an essential part of the strong foundation the club has built in USL League Two," said Oliver Gage, the club's Sporting Director. "Fort Wayne will be a club of opportunity, not just for players but also for the staff. As the club steps into the professional ranks for the first time, we are excited to provide Mike the opportunity to test himself for the first time at this level."

Prior to joining Fort Wayne Football Club in 2020, Avery was the head coach at Valparaiso University (2007-2020), an assistant coach at the University of Louisville (2006-2007) and an assistant at the University of Notre Dame (2000-2006). He also served as the interim head coach at Trine University in 2024.







