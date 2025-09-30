Forward Madison FC & Exact Sciences Expand Partnership; Announced as USL W League Founding Partner

September 30, 2025

MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC and USL W League Madison have announced a multi-year partnership with Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences will be recognized as a founding partner of USL W League Madison and become the flagship community partner of the club.

The partnership revolves around both the USL W League Madison and Exact Science's strong focus on using sport as a vehicle for impact in the Madison Community. Exact Sciences will sponsor USL W League Madison's community outreach, including all player appearances, camps, themed appreciation nights and other notable community events focused on women's soccer.

"Exact Sciences has been a fantastic Community Partner of Forward Madison FC, and we are grateful for the opportunity to expand that relationship to the USL W League Madison team," said Conor Caloia, COO and Partner of Forward Madison FC and USL W League Madison. "Community is at the forefront of what both organizations are about, and this partnership is a great vehicle for those efforts."

"Our partnership with Forward Madison has been a meaningful way for us to connect with and support our community, and we are incredibly proud of that relationship," said Katie Boyce, Senior Director of Corporate Impact and Strategic Communications at Exact Sciences. "We're thrilled to continue in that role with USL W League Madison and to help champion the growth of women's soccer in our city."

The 2026 season will mark the eighth season for Forward Madison and first for USL W League Madison, allowing fans to witness the launch of a new era for women's soccer in the city. With Exact Science's support, the clubs will focus on building a strong foundation for success both on the pitch and throughout the community.

About Exact Sciences: A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences (Nasdaq: EXAS) helps patients and health care providers make timely, informed decisions before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. The company's growing portfolio includes well-established brands such as Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®, along with innovative solutions like the Cancerguard™ test for multi-cancer early detection and the Oncodetect™ test for molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring. Exact Sciences continues to invest in a robust pipeline of advanced cancer diagnostics aimed at improving outcomes. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow @ExactSciences on X, or connect on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Exact Sciences and Cologuard are trademarks of Exact Sciences Corporation.

About Forward Madison and USL W Madison: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, and 2024, including making the finals of the 2024 Jagermeister Cup and semi-finals of the 2024 League One Playoffs. The Club has made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

USL W Madison will begin play in 2026, featuring the top pre-professional players in the country. The new club will become the first women's sports franchise to call Breese Stevens Field home as the facility celebrates its 100th year in 2026. More information on the Club, USL W League, and season ticket deposits can be found at www.madisonwomenssoccer.com.







