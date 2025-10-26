Forward Madison FC Fall on Decision Day in Richmond

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Mingos unable to find a win in the final match of the 2025 season

Lineup Notes

MAD: #3 Viader (Garcia 73'), #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr. (Angking 46'), #8 Boyce (McLaughlin 74'), #10 Mesias, #14 Ramos, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #36 Lapsley, #70 Dourado (Galindrez 74'), #77 Brown (Sousa 74')

SUBS: Schipmann, Chilaka

RIC: #2 Barnathan (Vaughan 72'), #4 Fitch, #10 Seufert (Kanagwa 72'), #19 Espinal, #20 Billhardt (Anderson 72'), #25 Lage, #27 O'Dwyer, #32 Terzaghi (Bolduc 88'), #34 Howell, #35 Sneddon (Jara 33'), #38 Garnett

SUBS: Cela, Guilherme França, Kahl, Johnson

Match Action

The opening 10 minutes saw both sides feeling each other out, with neither team able to establish consistent possession. Forward Madison appeared to have the early edge, holding 55% of the ball through the first 15 minutes. The first major chance of the match came when Richmond's Adrian Billhardt missed narrowly wide with only Lapsley to beat. The Mingos capitalized soon after, breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute as Lucca Dourado found the back of the net with a curling strike from outside the 18 to give Madison the 1-0 lead. Moments later, Dourado nearly created another scoring opportunity, weaving his way through the box before his cross was cut out by a Richmond defender. Richmond responded in the 33rd minute when Nils Seufert fired a right-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner to level the match. The Kickers took the lead shortly after through Emiliano Terzaghi, who converted from close range following a setup from Billhardt. The hosts added a third in stoppage time, with Marcelo Lage heading home a corner to extend Richmond's advantage to 3-1.

The Mingos made an attack-minded substitution at halftime, bringing on Isaac Angking to spark the offense. Angking immediately made his presence felt, forcing a save with a right-footed strike from outside the box that Pablo Jara pushed away from the top left corner. Moments later, Angking drew a penalty, but the attempt was saved and cleared by the Richmond defense. Forward Madison nearly pulled one back when Derek Gebhard's header struck the woodwork, with Nico Brown's follow-up effort denied by Pablo Jara. Richmond extended their lead moments later, as Adrian Billhardt found the bottom right corner with a left-footed finish from the center of the box, assisted by Darwin Espinal, making it 4-1 to the hosts. Richmond added a fifth in the closing moments, with Nils Seufert slotting a right-footed shot from the right side of the box into the bottom left corner, assisted once again by Simon Fitch. The match ended with a scoreline of 5-1 in favor of the host.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Dourado (23')

1-1 RIC, Seufert (36')

1-2 RIC, Terzaghi (38')

1-3 RIC, Lage (45+ 4')

1-4 RIC, Billhardt (63')

1-5 RIC, Seufert (71')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, RIC - Barnathan (55')

Yellow, MAD - Boyce (56')

Yellow, MAD - Crull (66')

Yellow, RIC - Seufert (67')

Yellow, MAD - Sousa (79')

Yellow, RIC - Vaughan (67')







