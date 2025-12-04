Forward Madison FC Returns to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is set to take part in 111th iteration of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2026. The tournament will host 80 clubs ranging from amateur to MLS and will take place across the country. The first round of this year's contest will kick off with three consecutive days of match play beginning on March 17th and will continue from there in its 32 match format. With a $1 million prize up for grabs, the competition will culminate in a final match on October 21st.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: Tuesday, March 17 - Thursday, March 19

Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1

Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15

Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20

Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Final: Wednesday, October 21

Forward Madison FC's history in this contest has been brief, having only played in the tournament five times. In 2019 FMFC made a good run, notching a First Round 2-0 victory over Milwaukee Bavarian SC and a commanding 3-0 Second Round win over El Paso Locomotive FC. However, their campaign was cut short by Saint Louis FC in Round Three after being handed a 1-3 loss. Returning in 2022 after the pandemic, the 'Mingos entered the tournament in the Second Round with a victory over Cleveland SC at home but were knocked out in the following round by MLS squad, Minnesota United FC. In 2023, Forward again entered in the Second Round but were immediately eliminated at home by Chicago House AC. In 2024 Forward beat Duluth FC in a 2-0 victory at home, but lost on the road to a superior Chicago

Fire FC II squad. Last year, the 'Mingos had a promising start to the tournament, burying Duluth FC 5-1 in Round One. However, their campaign was cut short when Forward fell 3-1 to Championship club, FC Tulsa, at home. After an overall frustrating 2025 season, FMFC will look to start 2026 off hot and hit the ground running with the Open Cup as an excellent early test for their squad. Click here for more information on the 2026 tournament format and participating clubs.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.