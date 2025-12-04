Jennifer Ousley Hired as Food and Beverage Operations Manager for Fort Wayne FC Park

December 4, 2025

Fort Wayne Football Club is pleased to announce it has hired Jennifer Ousley as Food and Beverage Operations Manager for Fort Wayne FC Park, the soccer-specific stadium being built at Bass Road and I-69.

Ousley will work closely with Bill Lehn, Director of Food and Beverage, on creating a first-class experience for patrons at Fort Wayne FC Park, which will be the largest outdoor venue in Northeast Indiana and the soccer club's home for its move to the professional soccer level of USL League One in 2026.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the food and beverage operations in the new state-of-the-art Fort Wayne FC Park," Ousley said. "This opportunity allows me to unite my passion for sports leadership and community into one shared mission. The stadium will be a destination where guests feel welcome, connected, and excited to return.

Fort Wayne FC Park, a 100% privately funded facility, will also be home to concerts and other events. Ousley and Lehn will ensure there are many food and beverage options and ease of payment for patrons.

Ousley was previously the National Vendor Manager at Indiana Beach Amusement Park in Monticello, from 2020 through 2025, ensuring quality, compliance and customer satisfaction. For more than 15 years, Ousley was a concession owner at Indiana Beach, managing staff, inventory and financials, and implementing systems for inventory control, cost management and customer service.

She has additional experience as the owner of Dockside Lake Resort in Monticello, and spent 12 years as a teacher and 30 years coaching sports - including soccer. Ousley was the founder and board president of the Boys & Girls Club of White County and vice president of the White County Tourism's board of directors.







