Club's Holiday Event and Pop-Up Shop Coming to Ruoff Corporate Headquarters

Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club is in the holiday spirit and hopes you'll join it for a special event at Ruoff Mortgage's Corporate Headquarters, 5 to 7 p.m. on December 10. Santa Claus will be on hand, and the club will have cookies and cocoa, so adults are encouraged to bring their families to 1670 Magnavox Way, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46804.

The club is preparing for its first season in the professional ranks of USL League One, and to open Fort Wayne FC Park, the state-of-the-art stadium being built at Bass Road and I-69, and this special event will be a great opportunity to learn more about 2026 season ticket opportunities, new merchandise and why this is a transformative time for sports in Northeast Indiana.

Members of the Fort Wayne Football Club staff, including Head Coach Mike Avery, Chief Operations Officer Scott Sproat and Director of Ticketing Patrick Ventura, will be on hand.

Coinciding with this event, the club will have a Pop-up Shop at Ruoff Headquarters featuring merchandise with Fort Wayne Football Club's new logo and colors. The Pop-up Shop will continue at Ruoff Headquarters on Dec. 11 and 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans, of course, can always make online purchases of Fort Wayne Football Club gear. New items will be added to the club's inventory throughout the offseason.

The USL League One schedule has not yet been released, but teams are expected to begin play in March.







