Hearts Announces Hearts of Pine Foundation

From the start, our mission has been bigger than soccer. We believe in Soccer for Good; that this game can connect people across backgrounds, build confidence and belonging, and strengthen the fabric of Maine's communities. This past year, we've seen that belief made real again and again.

Dozens of school visits. Thousands of pieces of donated clothing and gear through the Play It Forward Campaign. A first-year Portland Soccer Project that is already shaping the lives of young Mainers in the East End, with more schools joining in the months ahead. And still, we're only scratching the surface of what's possible.

I'm proud to share our next step in expanding our club's impact both on and off the pitch: the Hearts of Pine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding and sustaining our community programming for generations to come.

The Foundation exists to do as much good in Maine as possible, with soccer as our medium to do that work. We've seen it at every step of our club's journey. This sport is a universal language. It is a bridge across culture and class, a source of joy, confidence, and identity. Through soccer, we combat isolation, build social and emotional skills, and create pathways to opportunity. The Hearts of Pine Foundation allows this work to grow deeper, and reach farther across our state.

As we look to expand our programming, I invite you to support these efforts. Every donation goes directly to funding the Portland Soccer Project, new safe-play spaces across Maine, expands access to free gear for those in need, and supports the creation of future programming. Let's create a Maine where every young person has access to the game, and the community that comes with it.

I hope you'll join us in this next chapter to build something lasting, rooted in generosity, belonging, and shared pride. This is Soccer for Good, and it belongs to all of us.

Thank you, as always, for leading with your heart.

Gabe Hoffman-Johnson

Founder, Portland Hearts of Pine & Hearts of Pine Foundation







