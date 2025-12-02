Fort Lauderdale United FC Reschedules Men's Team Launch to 2027 to Strengthen Long-Term Foundation

December 2, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that the club will adjust the launch of its Men's USL League One team to Spring 2027, allowing additional time to reinforce its foundation across player development, facilities, and community programming.

"We firmly believe this is the right decision for the long-term success and sustainability of our club," said Tyrone Mears, President of Soccer of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Launching in 2027 allows us to implement the right structure, elite development systems, and a strong performance culture to support two professional teams from day one. We are building a club designed not only to compete, but to win."

Since its founding, Fort Lauderdale United has become a rising force in South Florida sports. It's women's team, which made it to the Final during its first season with the Gainbridge Super League, continues to attract top international talent and fans alike.

"We've seen tremendous growth in our youth and women's programs, and we want our men's League One team to reflect that same standard of excellence," said Tommy Smith, Chairman and Founder of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "The additional time allows us to do it right - not rushed - and continue to build a legacy South Florida can be proud of."

The shift reflects the club's broader commitment to growing soccer in South Florida through a top-down and bottom-up approach: investing in youth academies, expanding community outreach through FTL Cares, and developing local partnerships to strengthen fan and player experiences alike.

As part of its long-term planning, Fort Lauderdale United FC is preparing to open a new, first-class training and performance facility on the campus of Nova Southeastern University. The complex will serve as the year-round home for player development and will include dedicated spaces for strength and conditioning, sports science, coaching operations, and team meetings. The club views this facility as a cornerstone in building one of the strongest development pathways in U.S. soccer, giving men's, women's, and youth players access to professional-level resources in South Florida.

In addition to its women's team, Fort Lauderdale United FC currently operates a youth academy for boys and girls and a rapidly growing youth volleyball program. With access to first-class facilities at Nova Southeastern University, the club is positioned to create one of the strongest development pathways in U.S. soccer.

"Our focus is player development, especially here in South Florida - one of the most exciting talent regions in the country," added Mears. "We will use the next 12 months to identify and recruit the best emerging players who have come through the South Florida system, preparing them to represent our club in the 2027 season."

