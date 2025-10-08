Andres Morral: The Hometown Dream

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC was built on the vision of creating a professional pathway for players in South Florida, a place where local talent can stay home, develop, and have the opportunity to reach the next level. For Weston native Andres Morral, that pathway isn't just an idea. It's his reality.

Morral grew up playing youth soccer in the South Florida area, moving through the local club system with the same coaches who would eventually transition to Fort Lauderdale United. When the club launched its inaugural USL League Two season in 2025, it became the perfect opportunity to continue his journey close to home.

"I played for a lot of clubs here locally growing up, and basically, all of my coaches transitioned to Fort Lauderdale," said Morral. "They presented me with that possibility to play with them in the summer, and I trusted them, and here I am at Fort Lauderdale."

Morral was a key figure in the club's debut League Two campaign in 2025, helping Fort Lauderdale reach the National Quarterfinals. The dynamic attacker appeared in 12 of 15 matches, making 10 starts and logging 720 minutes. He scored three goals, including a brace in a comeback road win and a clutch strike in the Round of 32 of the playoffs, as the club made an impressive first impression on the national stage.

"At the beginning, everything was really new. Nobody knew what to expect with Fort Lauderdale," said Morral. "But over time, we became like a family. There's kids from FIU, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and all these different types of schools, and we all became a family. From there, we went on to the National Quarterfinals."

Fort Lauderdale United provides a professional environment at every level, from its youth academy system to the senior team. Whether it's facilities, treatment or coaching, the club delivers a top-of-the-line experience that mirrors the professional game. Morral believes that the club's professional structure off the field directly translated to its success on it.

"The stadium here (Beyond Bancard Field), I don't think you can really get that anywhere. I don't think any USL team has a stadium like this," said Morral. "The locker rooms, Beyond Bancard Field and there's around five other quality fields. We're super professional. We had about six coaches at every training session. We had someone just to warm us up, someone just to cool us down. We had access to ice bath treatment, physical trainers. It definitely played a big part in our success."

The Weston product began his college career at Flagler College, playing two seasons before transferring this year to Nova Southeastern University. With the No. 25 ranked Sharks squad, he's made an instant impact. Through six games, Morral has appeared in all and started four, tallying a goal, two assists and tying for the team lead in shots (11).

As Fort Lauderdale prepares for its men's professional debut in USL League One in March 2026, Morral's ambitions are clear. His journey mirrors the club's vision, creating a pathway where local players can develop, compete, and pursue their dreams at the highest level without leaving home.

"My dream is to sign with Fort Lauderdale for the USL League One team," he said. "Hopefully, that happens."







