Mark McKeever Named USL League One Coach of the Month

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is proud to announce that Head Coach Mark McKeever has been named USL League One Coach of the Month for September.
McKeever first joined the Ibises in early August and was chosen to be the interim head coach following Ian Cameron's departure from the club.
In September, the Ibises claimed victory in every single match. These wins culminated in a five-match winning streak, a first in the club's professional history. The most recent fixture against Westchester SC extended the streak to six, with a 3-1 victory over the New York side.
The team's run of good form led to McKeever's appointment as Head Coach of Tormenta FC in late September and his naming as USL League One Coach of the Month.
"I am very humbled to receive this recognition that reflects the quality of players we have in the locker room," McKeever said. "Their ability to show up relentlessly every day to work hard and challenge each other is remarkable. I'm very proud to represent a club with remarkable people who work tirelessly every day to support the team and each other."
Tormenta FC returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 11, to face Spokane Velocity FC in Spokane, Washington. Tormenta FC faces its final road challenge against Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, Oct. 18, before returning home on Saturday, Oct. 25, to face Texoma FC in the final regular-season home match of the year. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.
