Pack Earns Team of the Week After Collecting Clean Sheet against Texoma

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC goalkeeper Austin Pack

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC goalkeeper Austin Pack earned USL League One Team of the Week after his performance in the team's 3-0 clean sheet against Texoma FC. Tanzanian defender Jackson Simba and Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini also earned honorable mentions on Team of the Week.

Pack earns a fourth Team of the Week after collecting his fourth clean sheet of the regular season. The goalkeeper made six saves in Tormenta's 3-0 win over Texoma. The goalkeeper has played 28 games for Tormenta, scoring one goal and making 76 saves. Pack ranks third in the league for saves made this season.

Tanzanian defender Jackson Simba received an honorable mention in the league's Team of the Week. Simba scored the Ibises' first goal of the night in the 19th minute of the match off a corner kick. The ball found the head of Simba, who directed the ball into the bottom right corner, registering his first goal of the season.

Forward Yaniv Bazini also received an honorable mention in the league's Team of the Week. The Israeli doubled Tormenta's lead in the 60th minute after forward Sebastian Vivas sent a ball over the top, finding Bazini, who scored his 11th goal of the regular season. Bazini also assisted the third goal of the night in the 68th minute, scored by midfielder Mason Tunbridge.

The South Georgia squad turns focus to the Quarterfinals against Spokane Velocity FC in the 2025 USL League One Playoffs. The match will be at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET. This marks the Ibises' second-ever playoff appearance, with their first run resulting in winning the club's first-ever title in 2022 at Tormenta Stadium.

Fans can watch the match at Tormenta FC's Watch Party at Azul Tex Mex's new location (608 Brannen St). Supporters can also stream the match live on ESPN+.

