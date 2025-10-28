Where to Watch USL League One Quarterfinals: November 1 Match

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Date: Saturday, November 1

Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: CHI Memorial Stadium, 1 Stadium Way, East Ridge, TN 37412

Where to watch: Watch on ESPN+

Opponent: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

History is on the line this weekend as Hearts of Pine travel to Tennessee for their first-ever USL League One Playoff match against the Chattanooga Red Wolves. The Quarterfinal clash marks a major milestone for the club, and supporters across Maine are gearing up to watch together.

Watch Parties will be hosted in the greater Portland area at seven of Hearts' preferred partner venues. Each will be showing the full match, see all locations below.

Can't make it to one of the official venues? We encourage you to support your local pub, organize your own watch party, and cheer on the boys from Maine-wherever you are. History starts here, Hearts fans, let's make our first playoff match one to remember!

WATCH PARTY LOCATIONS

Allagash Brewing Co.

50 Industrial Way, Portland, ME 04101

Allagash Bungalow Scarborough

10 Market St, Scarborough, ME 04074

Après

148 Anderson St, Portland, ME 04101

Bissell Brothers Brewing

38 Resurgam Pl, Portland, ME 04102

Brickyard Hollow

9 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101

Portland Zoo

41 Fox St, Portland, ME 04101

Mini Bar

Mini Bar

265 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101







