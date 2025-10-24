Know Before You Go: October 25 Match

Published on October 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Date: Saturday, October 25

Gates open: 3:30 PM ET

Kickoff: 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Fitzpatrick Stadium, 140 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine 04102

Where to watch: Watch on ESPN+

Opponent: AV Alta FC

To our community,

We did it.

After years of dreaming together - and finally stepping onto the pitch over these past six months - we're reaching the end of our inaugural season.

Throughout my life, soccer has always been more than a game. It's been a way to connect people, to inspire one another, and to build something bigger than ourselves. This game has the power to bring out the best in a community - and together, we've shown exactly that here in Maine.

Whether you've been with us since before we even had a name, you're a season ticket member, cheering from afar, or somewhere in between - your support is the heartbeat of this club. And what we've built together is something truly special. You can feel it - in the stands, on the streets of Portland, across state lines and around the world. This isn't just a soccer team; it's a community that believes in one another. Something that brings us all together... a beacon of joy.

This game is special for a number of reasons. Not only could it be our last home match, but it also marks the anniversary of the Lewiston shooting. At the 18th minute, we invite you to stand in honor of the 18 victims together as a community.

With playoffs on the horizon and the chance to bring postseason soccer home to Maine, I want to take a moment - no matter what happens next - to say thank you. Every single one of you has helped make this possible.

There's a reason I love walking through the stands on matchday. Meeting you, hearing your stories, seeing your pride. It reminds me why we started this in the first place. Hearts of Pine has always been for the people, and I'm just lucky to have played a small part in it. This has been more meaningful than I ever could have imagined, and I know we'll all carry the memories of this first season with us for the rest of our lives.

After the match this weekend, we invite you to stick around a bit longer than you might usually. Bobby, myself, and a few plan to share a few words as we celebrate this incredible first season together.

Thank you for always leading with your heart - and for being the soul of this club.

Yours in building community through the beautiful game,

Gabe Hoffman-Johnson

Founder, Portland Hearts of Pine

UP THE HEARTS!

Everything on the Line at Fitzpatrick This Weekend

Hearts of Pine host AV Alta this weekend in a pivotal matchup with major playoff implications. The last time these two sides met - back in July on the road - AV Alta took the win and sat near the top of the table. But a lot has changed since then. With the standings tightening and AV slipping below the playoff line, every point now carries weight.

For Hearts of Pine, a win, three points, could potentially secure a home playoff match - if Omaha wins or draws against Spokane. Meanwhile, Naples would need to drop points against Charlotte, who are fighting to keep their own playoff hopes alive. For AV Alta, it's win or go home. Anything less than three points likely ends their season. The stakes are sky-high for all teams this weekend, but for Hearts, and the Fitzy faithful behind them, they look to leave everything on the field.

WHEN TO GET THERE

Gates open: 3:30 PM

Kickoff: 5:00 PM

Gates are open at 3:30 PM! Please arrive early to skip the lines and cheer on the boys of Maine as they take on AV Alta FC-starting from warmups all the way to the final whistle. We encourage all supporters to arrive prior to 4:15 PM to allow enough time to get through security.

MATCHDAY PROGRAMMING

Maine Needs

Help us give back to our community with Maine Needs! Located on the lawn at King Middle School (off Deering Avenue), right next to the bike area across from Gate A, our friends at Maine Needs will be collecting gently used and new clothing. As we head into the colder months, please bring the items listed below to drop off before entering the stadium.

Men's casual pants (joggers, sweatpants, pants)

Men's warm shirts (wool, flannel, thermal, etc.)

Hoodies

Boot socks

Waterproof gloves

Waterproof coats

When donating, give as if you're giving to your best friend-items should be washed, in great condition, and free of stains, tears, or pet hair. Please avoid formal wear or business attire, as well as clothing with political, religious, or offensive language. Maine Needs asks that you skip the large black trash bags and instead sort donations into smaller reusable grocery bags, paper bags, or totes.

New England Cancer Specialists

Our friends at New England Cancer Specialists will be located in right by the Rustic Taps Terrace near Gate B. Stop by to learn more about the medical care and emotional support they provide for patients!

VENDORS AND COMMUNITY

The best way to enjoy food at Fitzy is to arrive early! Have dietary needs, picky eaters in your group, or just don't want to wait in lines during the game? You're welcome to bring your own food, as long as it fits in a 12 ¬Â³x6 ¬Â³x12 ¬Â³ bag. Food options at Fitzpatrick Stadium are limited, so plan ahead!

Please note: No beverages, cans, flasks, bottles, thermoses, etc. are permitted inside Fitzpatrick Stadium, except for medicines and infant/toddler items, which are subject to security approval. Any non-approved liquids need to be poured out prior to entry, to comply with alcohol licensing requirements. Unfortunately, Fitzy does not have any source of public drinking water, but water and other beverages are available for purchase inside.

VENDORS

1. Bard Coffee

2. Meet on the Street

3. Falafel Mafia

4. Cheese the Day

5. Bowlicious Maine

6. Alabama BBQ

7. Coastal Creamery Cruiser

8. Empanada Club

9. Gunnar's Icelandic Hot Dogs

10. Lady Shuckers

11. Miller's Meat

12. n/a

COMMUNITY

A. n/a

B. n/a

C. New England Cancer Specialists

D. n/a

*Please note all locations subject to change

HOW TO GET THERE

Biking

We're excited to offer a sustainable way to get to the match-one that's good for you, and the planet!

Here's how it works: ride your bike to Fitzpatrick Stadium and look for Hearts of Pine bike signage and metal racks across from Gate A, on the lawn at King Middle School (off Deering Avenue). The bike area is located outside the stadium, before you enter. Please note the racks are not monitored, so we recommend bringing your own bike lock.

By choosing active transportation, you're helping reduce our collective carbon footprint-and making matchday more connected and sustainable. It's an easy, fun way to get to the stadium!

Parking

We recommend the University of Southern Maine (USM) Parking Garage at 88 Bedford Street located at: 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

$8 event-day passes are available here on their "Events" tab.

Pass holders are not required to scan their QR code at the parking kiosk. Parking ticket enforcement is linked to the vehicle type and license plate registered when purchasing a parking pass. Anyone who parks in the USM garage without a valid parking pass for any match is subject to receiving a parking violation during the days following the event.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.