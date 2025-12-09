Portland Hearts of Pine Announce Signing of Zion Scarlett & Re-Signing of Walter Varela Ahead of the 2026 Season

Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine announce the signing of winger Zion Scarlett and the re-signing of Walter Varela ahead of the 2026 season.

Scarlett joins Hearts after a season with Carolina Core in MLS Next Pro where he played 321 minutes, made 14 appearances with 3 starts, and scored 1 goal. Before Carolina, Scarlett played one season in USL League One for Greenville Triumph in 2024, where he contributed 4 assists and 1 goal in 24 appearances. Scarlett also has experience on the international stage, with one goal scored in four caps for Jamaica's U-20 team.

In discussing his decision to join Hearts of Pine, Scarlett attributed Hearts community efforts as a major selling point for him.

"I watched the video about Rosati and thought it was so important. When kids said having a pro team shows them it's possible - that really hit me." Scarlett continued "I was that kid once. I like giving kids hope and being someone they can look up to. I'd love to do that here too."

Scarlett also noted his childhood friend and Hearts centerback Kemali Green helped him make his decision.

"Kemali told me he loves it here - the environment, the coach, the city - he said I had to come."

Hearts are also pleased to announce the re-signing of forward Walter Varela ahead of the 2026 season. Varela scored four goals for Hearts last season, including that first goal in club history against CD Faialense in the U.S. Open Cup First Round.

"I think Hearts is a great club. We have great coaching staff, fans to play for, and a great group of guys with a bright future ahead," Varela said. "I love being here in Portland. We get a lot of love and support from the community and the entire state of Maine."

