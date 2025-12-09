Union Omaha Signs Midfielder Gabriel Cabral

Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed midfielder Gabriel Cabral, pending league and federation approval. The Brazilian is a former USL League One champion, having captained South Georgia Tormenta FC to the summit in 2022.

Cabral arrives in Omaha with both League One and USL Championship experience. In between stints with Tormenta in 2022 and 2025, Cabral was a fixture for Miami FC in the Championship. Despite the Florida outfit's heavy struggles, Cabral showed out with 49 chances created over two seasons, along with 65 interceptions and 22 blocked shots to display his workrate and commitment off the ball. He then showed League One how dangerous he can be once again last season. Not only did he rack up 35 chances created, often while wearing the captain's armband, but Cabral was second only to Player of the Year Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. in fouls drawn with 91.

"Gabriel is one of the best tempo setting midfielders across the USL landscape," said Head Coach Vincenzo Candela. "A proven winner with his range of passing and ability to get teammates involved from different parts of the field is top class. He is a wonderful person that wants to win and we are counting down the days to be able to work together!"

Added Candela, "The players we are signing this offseason all have a common theme. They are not only good players that have the ambition to win, but good people that deserve a platform to continue to be successful."

Cabral came up in the academy of Brazilian giants Fluminense, having grown up due north of Rio de Janeiro. In 2015, he took his talents to West Virginia, eventually leading the University of Charleston to the 2017 NCAA Division II national championship. After a senior year at UNC-Wilmington, Cabral became an assistant coach back in Charleston.

2021 would see his big break, though, earning USL League Two Team of the Year honors with South Georgia Tormenta 2 and parlaying that into a professional contract with the parent club. After winning the league in 2022, he stepped up to the Championship for two years, then returned to Statesboro for 2025. This season will be Cabral's first foray outside of the southeast for regular football.

Name Pronunciation: [GAY-bree-uhl ka-BRAHL]

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of Birth: 4/29/1997

Born: Petrópolis, Brazil

Previous Team: South Georgia Tormenta FC

2026 season ticket memberships are now available. The Owls are moving downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season, making for an exciting new atmosphere in the heart of Omaha. Fans can call 402-884-8053 for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.