Richmond Kickers Sign Hard-Nosed Central Defender Ethan Kos

Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are excited to announce the signing of Ethan Kos, a 6' 1" left-footed center back with professional experience in Europe and the USL Championship, pending league and federation approval. The 24-year-old defender joins Richmond after most recently competing with Birmingham Legion FC, bringing size, composure, and a modern left-sided profile to the Kickers' back line.

"Ethan took a different path coming out of youth soccer in the United States and he grew each year in a gritty, tough place to become the feisty central defender we see in him today," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "His willingness to roll his sleeves up and work to keep the opposition off the score sheet is the starting point, his game intelligence and culture first mentality fits with what we were looking for in a defender going into 2026."

Originally from Huntington Beach, California, Kos developed through two of Southern California's most competitive youth environments: Pateadores SC and Strikers FC. During those years, he competed in the California Regional League, National Cup, and the 2016 Gothia Cup, earning early recognition for his distribution and ability to read the game.

Kos continued his career abroad, moving to Ireland in 2019 to play at University College Dublin while completing his studies. During his four-year spell at UCD, he competed in multiple national competitions including the Leinster Senior League and the FAI Intermediate Cup, and helped UCD capture the Harding Cup in his first season.

"I'm really blessed and excited to have signed for the Kickers! I want to thank Darren for the opportunity to play for a club with such history and the best fanbase in the league," Ethan Kos said. "I can't wait to get to Richmond, put on the Kickers' jersey, and defend it with pride and passion."

After graduating, Kos signed with Kerry FC ahead of the club's inaugural campaign in the League of Ireland First Division. Over two seasons with Kerry, he became a key piece of the back line, making 52 appearances, scoring two goals, and adding one assist while showcasing his calm defensive presence and left-footed range of passing.

Kos returned to the United States in early 2025, joining Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Championship before making the move to Richmond. His blend of international experience, physicality, and comfort playing out of the back gives the Kickers added depth and versatility along the defensive line.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of December 9, 2025

Goalkeepers: James Sneddon

Defenders: Griffin Garnett, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Mujeeb Murana

Midfielders: Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Darwin Espinal, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Tarik Pannholzer







