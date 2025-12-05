Union Omaha Transfers Max Schneider to Tampa Bay Rowdies for Undisclosed Fee

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today the transfer of Max Schneider to Tampa Bay Rowdies for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval.

Schneider had recently been named to the 2025 USL League One All-League First Team, solidifying his status as one of the top midfielders in the league. He now transfers upward to the USL Championship, where he will reunite with former Omaha head coach Dominic Casciato.

The move is the latest in a long thread of Owls moving up the ranks. Casciato, for example, became the first head coach to transfer up to a USL Championship team from USL League One earlier this year. Notable Owl players to have made a step up to the Championship include Pedro Dolabella, JP Scearce, and Evan Conway. Union Omaha also set an at-the-time USL League One transfer record in January 2023 when Ryen Jiba was sold to Minnesota United FC in MLS.

"Max leaves with the well wishes of everyone at Union Omaha," said Sporting Director Jamie Henderson. "In the short period I had the pleasure of working with him, his professionalism and his desire to be the best every day were clear. I'm looking forward to following his next journey as a pro."

Schneider arrived in Omaha on loan from Indy Eleven in July 2024, following two years with St. Louis CITY 2. At 6'3", Schneider provided a towering presence in the center of the pitch that made waves on and off the ball. His 46 interceptions led the league in 2025, while 41 chances created on the ball slotted him in the top ten playmakers. Schneider also added a threat on set-pieces either delivering or finishing chances, such as when he headed home the opening goal of their 3-0 rout of Spokane Velocity in the 2024 USL League One Final.

