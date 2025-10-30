Union Omaha Will Play 2026 Season at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium

Published on October 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today that they will play 2026 USL League One matches at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium.

After playing at Werner Park -- a Minor League Baseball stadium that was retrofitted to accommodate soccer matches -- during their first six seasons, the Owls will host matches downtown in 2026 at the Creighton Bluejays men's and women's soccer teams' stadium.

"Union Omaha is the premier professional soccer team in the state of Nebraska, and we look forward to spending the 2026 season as guests at the home of the Bluejays," club CEO and managing partner Gary Green said. "The partnership with Creighton gives us the ability to plan for next season while we continue our work with community partners to finalize plans for a stadium dedicated to Union Omaha that will also serve as a community asset. We plan to share more Union Omaha details very soon."

Union Omaha has played at Morrison Stadium on a handful of prior occasions. In September of 2021, the Owls hosted FC Tucson for a USL League One match played in front of 3,741 fans. The club's first-ever U.S. Open Cup match was also played at Morrison, with Union Omaha running out 2-1 victors over Des Moines Menace. The last time Union Omaha played there was in the 2023 preseason.

"We are eager to work with Creighton Athletics in 2026," club president Martie Cordaro said. "To play multiple Union Omaha matches in the heart of the metro's urban core speaks to our consistent vision to grow the game of soccer in the metro. Community is at the core of all we do, and this will allow a greater number of fans access to our exciting product."

"We're thrilled to join forces with Union Omaha and host them at Morrison Stadium for the 2026 season. This partnership is an investment in the soccer community and we welcome them to Creighton University and downtown Omaha," said Brandon McCarville, the associate athletic director for Creighton University.

Michael J. Morrison, S.J., Stadium opened in the fall of 2003 and has since become a destination in the Midwest for soccer. The stadium is the current holder of the record attendance for a soccer match in the state of Nebraska, when the 2013 Class A Boys Soccer State Championship saw around 8,200 fans on the grounds. Morrison Stadium has also hosted the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament several times, as well as 20 NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament matches. The stadium has even seen an international friendly, when the U.S. Women's National Team played to a 1-1 draw with Sweden on July 13, 2010. This was the first time the U.S. National Team has played in Nebraska.

Current season ticket renewals begin today at noon, while season tickets will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, November 13th. More details will soon follow regarding a seat selection event for those renewing their season tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 30, 2025

Union Omaha Will Play 2026 Season at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium - Union Omaha

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.