Know Before You Go: vs. Forward Madison

Union Omaha has clinched a playoff berth for the sixth time in six seasons. After sitting at the bottom of the table in early August, their rise has been immense... but it may not even be done yet. The Owls sit just two points behind FC Naples for fourth in USL League One, which would secure them a home playoff match in the first round. Standing in their way right now are their nemeses from the north, Forward Madison, who themselves sit two points below the playoff line and will be desperate to slip into the bracket. With all to play for on both sides, expect another tense match between two sides who've drawn more often than not, with the series record standing at four wins, four losses, and nine draws.

ABOUT FORWARD MADISON FC

When these teams last faced each other, they had a combined two wins in 15 matches in the league. Madison didn't even have a losing record either; they had simply drawn their last six matches. Since then, the Wisconsin-based outfit have only drawn five matches in the league, and are one of several teams that have clawed their way back from the depths to compete for playoffs. The 'Mingos have won four of their last five matches, including 3-1 and 2-1 victories over Portland and Chattanooga to stamp out potential playoff credentials. Derek Gebhard has stepped up in a big way to fuel their rise; he and Lucca Pereira both scored in those victories, and Gebhard in particular has amped up his goals total from four last year to 11 now in 2025.

BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

Tonight sees us giving away Dion Acoff Bobbleheads, courtesy of BairdHolm! Earlier this summer, Acoff became just the third Union Omaha player ever to reach 100 appearances for the club, following Rashid Nuhu and J.P. Scearce. From his giant-killing exploits in 2022's U.S. Open Cup to years of burning defenders on the wing, Acoff has consistently made his mark on the club for four seasons now. The first 1,000 to arrive will receive a bobblehead, so get here when the gates open at 5pm!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Forward Madison SC

Kick Off Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvMAD







