Triumph Eliminated from Postseason Contention with Rivalry Loss

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - A difficult night in the Greenville Triumph's final home match of the 2025 season saw the club's playoff hopes come to an end, as a 4-1 loss to Tormenta FC officially eliminated the Triumph from playoff contention on Saturday night. The Peach States Derby trophy also passed to Tormenta after the loss, settling the 2026 season series 0-3-1 for Greenville. Chevone Marsh scored the lone goal for Greenville, as the club is now set to miss the USL League One Playoffs for the first time in its seven-year history.

A season-high crowd of nearly 4,000 was on hand in hopes of carrying Greenville to a crucial victory, but the visitors silenced the crowd with early momentum. Tormenta opened the scoring, as Yaniv Bazini found the net in the 13th minute, slipping through the defense and finishing into the bottom corner. Despite flashes of energy, the Triumph went into the break down 0-1 after a long stoppage for a head-to-head collision involving Anthony Patti.

The visitors extended their lead in the second half through goals from Makel Rasheed and Sebastián Vivas, making the must-win match for Greenville a dire situation. Greenville briefly clawed back, as Chevone Marsh delivered a moment of brilliance in the 81st minute with a curling free kick goal to cut in to the deficit. Greenville's frustrations boiled over, though, as Zane Bubb was sent off with a second yellow late in the half. Tormenta's Jonathan Nyandjo put the resulting free kick away, sealing the 4-1 result in favor of Tormenta and ending Greenville's league-record playoff streak.

It guts me that we're not going to get that opportunity this year, but it is what it is," said head coach Rick Wright. "The boys are warriors, but we came up short tonight and this season. We're going to take a step back, strengthen this club and we'll be back next year. I know the fight this club has."

With one match remaining on the road against One Knoxville SC, the Triumph will look to finish the season strong and close out 2025 on a positive note.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.