Greenville Triumph Announces End-Of-Season Roster Moves

Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - As Greenville Triumph SC close the book on its 2025 campaign, the club has announced end-of-season roster decisions. A group of 12 initial returnees has been announced and will take the field for the Triumph in 2026 alongside a new coaching staff following the retirement of head coach and technical director Rick Wright. The club is continuing discussions with multiple out of contract players about potential returns.

Returning Under Multi-year Contracts:

Brandon Fricke, defender

Tyler Polak, defender

Chapa Herrera, midfielder

Options Exercised:

Seth Torman, goalkeeper

Anthony Patti, defender

DJ Benton, defender

Ivan Agyaakwah, defender

Zane Bubb, defender

Toby Sims, defender

Evan Lee, defender/midfielder

Connor Evans, defender/midfielder

Leo Castro, forward

Options Declined (players now free agents):

Gunther Rankenberg, goalkeeper

Griffin Tomas, defender

Chevone Marsh, forward

Ropapa Mensah, forward

Michael Gonzalez, forward

Leaving Following End of Loan:

Zeke Soto, forward (Charleston Battery)

Out of contract:

Carlos Anguiano, midfielder

Pascal Corvino, midfielder

Rodrigo Robles, forward

Sebastian Velasquez, forward

Ben Zakowski, forward

