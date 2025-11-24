Greenville Triumph Announces End-Of-Season Roster Moves
Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Greenville, SC - As Greenville Triumph SC close the book on its 2025 campaign, the club has announced end-of-season roster decisions. A group of 12 initial returnees has been announced and will take the field for the Triumph in 2026 alongside a new coaching staff following the retirement of head coach and technical director Rick Wright. The club is continuing discussions with multiple out of contract players about potential returns.
Returning Under Multi-year Contracts:
Brandon Fricke, defender
Tyler Polak, defender
Chapa Herrera, midfielder
Options Exercised:
Seth Torman, goalkeeper
Anthony Patti, defender
DJ Benton, defender
Ivan Agyaakwah, defender
Zane Bubb, defender
Toby Sims, defender
Evan Lee, defender/midfielder
Connor Evans, defender/midfielder
Leo Castro, forward
Options Declined (players now free agents):
Gunther Rankenberg, goalkeeper
Griffin Tomas, defender
Chevone Marsh, forward
Ropapa Mensah, forward
Michael Gonzalez, forward
Leaving Following End of Loan:
Zeke Soto, forward (Charleston Battery)
Out of contract:
Carlos Anguiano, midfielder
Pascal Corvino, midfielder
Rodrigo Robles, forward
Sebastian Velasquez, forward
Ben Zakowski, forward
The work for next season begins now-and you can be part of it. 2026 season ticket deposits are officially live, and we can't wait to welcome you into our new home at GE Vernova Park.
United Soccer League One Stories from November 24, 2025
