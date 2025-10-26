Triumph Fall Short in Season Finale at Knoxville

Knoxville, TN - The Greenville Triumph wrapped up its 2025 season on the road Saturday night, battling first-place One Knoxville in a tightly contested matchup. Despite a strong defensive effort, Triumph SC fell 1-0 in its final match of the year. Knoxville's victory clinched the regular season trophy for the Tennessee side.

After being eliminated from playoff contention last week, Greenville looked to end the season with a win against the club with the league's best record. Triumph goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg was the standout early, recording multiple key saves to keep the match level through the opening half. The first 45 minutes saw Greenville hold their ground defensively while generating chances from Leo Castro, but both sides entered halftime scoreless.

Knoxville broke through in the 71st minute, converting a cross into a headed goal from Babacar Diene shortly after Greenville made a pair of substitutions. The match grew tense in the final stretch, with Ivan Agyaakwah and Tyler Polak both shown yellow cards before Agyaakwah received a second yellow in the 88th minute, forcing Greenville to finish the match a man down. Despite the disadvantage, the Triumph battled until the final whistle in hopes of scoring a tying goal. Knoxville's defense held strong, though, and was able to preserve the shutout and 1-0 win.

The result marks the end of Greenville's first season without playoff soccer, snapping a streak of six consecutive appearances. Fans can already look forward to next year - 2026 Season Ticket Deposits are on sale now on the Greenville Triumph Season Tickets page. The club will move into its permanent stadium at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin next spring.







