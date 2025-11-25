Black Friday Weekend Sales Set

Published on November 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Merchandise sales all weekend long starting with 30% off storewide on Black Friday and take advantage of 75% off clearance items. Plus, the first 50 orders in-store or online will receive an exclusive Triumph sticker.

Flash Sales each day beginning at 12:00 PM!

Season Ticket Deposits

If you're not looking for apparel this holiday season, consider placing a season ticket deposit! For just $35 you can secure a spot in line for season ticket at GE Vernova Park in 2026!

Those who have placed a season ticket deposit for 2026 will have early access to Black Friday Weekend Flash Sales!

Holiday Hours:

Wednesday, Nov 26th: 10-4pm

Thursday, Nov 27th: CLOSED

Friday, Nov 28th: 9am - 9pm

Saturday, Nov 29th: 10am-7pm

Sunday, Nov 30th: 10am-7pm (extended for Small Business Sunday)

Monday, Dec 1st: 10am-6pm







