Black Friday Weekend Sales Set

Published on November 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Merchandise sales all weekend long starting with 30% off storewide on Black Friday and take advantage of 75% off clearance items. Plus, the first 50 orders in-store or online will receive an exclusive Triumph sticker.
Flash Sales each day beginning at 12:00 PM!
Season Ticket Deposits
If you're not looking for apparel this holiday season, consider placing a season ticket deposit! For just $35 you can secure a spot in line for season ticket at GE Vernova Park in 2026!
Those who have placed a season ticket deposit for 2026 will have early access to Black Friday Weekend Flash Sales!
Holiday Hours:
Wednesday, Nov 26th: 10-4pm
Thursday, Nov 27th: CLOSED
Friday, Nov 28th: 9am - 9pm
Saturday, Nov 29th: 10am-7pm
Sunday, Nov 30th: 10am-7pm (extended for Small Business Sunday)
Monday, Dec 1st: 10am-6pm
