GE Vernova Announced as Stadium Sponsor for Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty Soccer Stadium

Published on November 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - GE Vernova is proud to announce its multi-year agreement as the official stadium sponsor for the new home of the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty soccer teams at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin, South Carolina. This landmark sponsorship underscores GE Vernova's commitment to supporting the vibrant communities where its employees live and work. The agreement between Greenville Pro Soccer and GE Vernova was brokered by leading global sports, music and entertainment company Wasserman.

The newly named GE Vernova Park will serve as a premier destination for soccer enthusiasts and families, further energizing the local sports landscape and creating new opportunities for engagement and connection throughout the region.

"At GE Vernova, we believe in investing in the cities and communities that our employees call home," said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova. "By supporting the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty, we are strengthening our ties to the region, fostering local pride, and helping to create memorable experiences for our neighbors and families. Our commitment to the Upstate South Carolina area, including hiring over 500 people this year and even more planned for 2026, reflects our dedication to building a brighter future, both on and off the field."

GE Vernova Park at Bridgeway Station is set to become a hub of excitement and community spirit, hosting matches, events, and activities that will bring people together for years to come.

Construction is underway, and GE Vernova Park will host its first soccer matches in 2026. The stadium will seat 4,300 and have a total capacity of 6,300. In addition to hosting men's and women's soccer, the venue will serve as a stage for youth sports, concerts, festivals, and community events.

"We are thrilled to welcome GE Vernova as our stadium sponsor," said Wallace Cheves, chairman of Greenville Pro Soccer, the team ownership group. "Their leadership and investment in our community will help us elevate the fan experience and grow the sport of soccer across the Upstate. This relationship is a testament to the shared values of innovation, teamwork, and community that define both our organizations and the people we serve."

The project is a public-private partnership with the City of Mauldin, State of South Carolina, Greenville Pro Soccer and Hughes Investments. Earlier this year, GE Vernova also announced the addition of 650 jobs and $160 million into the Greenville facility.







