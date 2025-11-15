Hearts of Pine Announce Club's End of Year Honors

Published on November 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Hearts of Pine have announced their first annual club awards following the close of their 2025 Inaugural Season. Following staff votes, Hunter Morse was named the club's Most Valuable Player, Kemali Green and Titus Washington share Rookie of the Year honors, and Mikey Lopez was awarded the inaugural Lead with your Heart Community Award. In the fan vote, Ollie Wright earned Supporters' Player of the Year.

Named as the club's Inaugural Season MVP, Hunter Morse led USL League One in saves and finished top 5 in the Golden Glove race. Morse's performances have been stalwart all season long, as his shotstopping ability and leadership in net often saw Hearts hold onto winning margins and hold off dangerous chances throughout the regular season. All season long, Hunter's contributions have been key to every result, memorably among them the Man of the Match performance against Chattanooga in the USL League One Quarterfinals, in which he recorded 9 saves to protect a clean sheet in the 1-0 win.

"Words can't explain how grateful I am for this past season-for each and every teammate, coach, and fan. I love this team, and I love this state. Thank you all, and Up the Hearts!" - Hunter Morse

Hearts captain Mikey Lopez was honored with the first ever Lead With Your Heart Community Award for his involvement in the community, embracing the club's mission both on and off the pitch. Throughout the season Lopez made numerous visits to schools, hospitals, and other community events, with a focus on making a positive impact and embodying the club's ethos of Lead With Your Heart.

"I am extremely honored to have been awarded the Community Award. This award is incredibly special to me because of how this community has embraced, not only me, but my family and the team. The city and its people have made me feel like one of them since the beginning and for that I am truly grateful. I hope that I am able to reflect the pride, passion and grit that the people of Portland and Mainers have every time I step on the field. I hope that people of Maine can see a reflection of themselves in me. Thank you again for embracing me and allowing me to become a Mainer!" - Mikey Lopez

Hearts coaching staff selected a pair of winners for Rookie of the Year, naming both Titus Washington and Kemali Green after equally impressive seasons in their professional debuts. Washington found the back of the net 8 times across all competitions and provided 5 assists.

"I'm honored to have won rookie of the year, it's been a big learning year for me! As a player, being recognized for hard work and improvement goes a long way. So I want to thank Bobby and the rest of the staff for continuing to push me throughout the season. I want to thank my teammates for helping me adapt throughout my first professional year. And I want to thank the fans for cheering me on no matter what." - Titus Washington

Green was a consistent presence at center back for Hearts - even chipping in with a goal and an assist - all while boasting an impressive 87% passing accuracy and winning over 50% of his duels on the year.

"I'm really honored to be named Rookie of the Year. I'm grateful for the trust and support around me this season, and I'm excited to keep growing." - Kemali Green

In a tightly contested fan vote, Hearts supporters selected Ollie Wright as the Player of the Year. Wright had 11 goals and 8 assists in USL League One play this season, 2 goals and 1 assist in Cup play, along with a goal against Halifax Wanderers, bringing him to 23 goals and assists across all competitions for Hearts.

"I am so grateful to have played in front of such a special bunch of fans! They're an incredible group, so to win the Supporters Player Of The Year award is super humbling and special! Thank you to everyone involved and of course to my teammates and staff who helped me to perform all season long." - Ollie Wright







