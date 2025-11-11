Triumph Head Coach Rick Wright Retires After Seven Seasons with Club

Published on November 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Triumph head coach and technical director Rick Wright has announced his retirement, the club said in a statement today. Wright served seven seasons on the staff, joining as an assistant to John Harkes ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2019. He was named head coach prior to the 2024 season following Harkes' departure and led the Triumph to a playoff berth in his first year as coach.

"It's been an honor to spend the last seven years with this club," said Wright. "What we've been able to accomplish on the field and in the community has been so special. I look forward to continuing to watch this club grow as I step back from coaching."

Wright was hired by former U.S. National Team captain John Harkes to serve on the club's first coaching staff in 2019. He was a key contributor to the club's three consecutive League One Final appearances, including GTSC's league title in 2020. During Wright's two seasons after being promoted to head coach and technical director, the Triumph reached the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season in 2024 and became the only League One club to advance to the knockout rounds of the 2025 Jägermeister Cup, beating three Championship teams before falling to eventual champions Hartford Athletic in the semifinals.

A longtime figure in the Upstate soccer community, Wright started Anderson University's soccer program before returning to his alma mater, Erskine College, to coach the mens and womens soccer teams. He also spent time on the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program in South Carolina. His coaching career followed a successful playing career as an All-American at Erskine and time with the Bermuda and U.S. National Teams, including an appearance at the 1976 Olympic Games.

"We're grateful to Rick for the seven years he's invested into our club," said Triumph President Chris Lewis. "As a foundational member of our technical staff and a cornerstone of our community presence, he'll always be an important member of GTSC. We wish him well in this next chapter of his life."

