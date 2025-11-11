Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce 2025 Winter Player Combines

Published on November 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







The Chattanooga Red Wolves will host two player combines this December as part of the club's strategic recruitment process for the 2026 season. These combines are designed to identify top emerging talent for both the Red Wolves Academy and First Team, offering players a direct pathway into the professional game. All sessions will be led and evaluated by the Red Wolves technical staff, headed by Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie.

Combine Schedule

Date Time Event Eligibility

Thursday, December 18 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM Academy Contract Combine Players who turn 21 after March 15, 2026 and have not played college soccer

Friday, December 19 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM Pro Contract Combine Open age; players seeking professional contracts

Saturday, December 20 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM Final Selection Session Invitation only for standout players from each previous day

Players selected during Thursday and Friday will be invited to return for the final session on Saturday.

Who Should Attend

Academy Contract Combine (Dec 18)

Designed for young, ambitious players seeking to begin their professional journey. Eligible players will compete for Academy contracts and the opportunity to train and play in a professional environment.

Pro Contract Combine (Dec 19)

Open to advanced players, experienced amateurs, former pros, free agents, and college graduates aiming to secure a professional contract with the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Recent Pathway Success

The Red Wolves' combine pathway has been a proven tool in identifying professional-level talent.Last year's combines resulted directly in the signings of:

Greyson Mercer (Pro Contract, 2025)

Josh Ramos (Pro Contract, 2025)

The club has also previously signed Pedro Hernández, along with academy prospects Gharett Morris, Fernando Guerrero, and Blake Oberhozler, all of whom progressed into the First Team environment and made appearances in USL League One play.

Registration & Details

Participation is by acceptance only. Players must submit an application.

Registration fees are non-refundable and must be paid online in advance.

Lodging, transportation, and meals are not included.

Apply Here:

- Academy Combine Application:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfJn68OK6uSF2U9pOV96QQHlBh3SvyEkZZEqEDOi4p3yQn7DQ/viewform?usp=dialog

- Pro Combine Application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfg0HHPC13U_IfuR6WqUnE9AptW4Y0aBSbrzGcxU8BNtI8f3g/viewform?usp=publish-editor

"These combines are key to how we recruit and build our squad," said Head Coach & Technical Director Scott Mackenzie. "We want to identify driven young players eager to start their professional career and senior players ready for their next opportunity. Each year, talented players earn their spot here. If you believe you're ready, this is your chance."

For more information, visit www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com or contact our technical staff at astephenson@redwolves-sc.com.







