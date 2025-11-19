Red Wolves Announce First Wave of Offseason Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on November 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves have announced their first roster decisions of the offseason, confirming the return of 11 key players from the club's historic 2025 squad while continuing discussions with several additional standouts as preparations begin for the 2026 USL League One campaign.

The returning group features major contributors from a season that saw the Red Wolves finish as league runner-up, produce the best defensive record in club history, and earn multiple league-wide accolades including Coach of the Year (Scott Mackenzie) and the Golden Glove (Jason Smith).

Players Returning for 2026

The Red Wolves have exercised options or finalized agreements to bring back the following players:

Jason Smith

Ricardo Jerez

Josh Ramos

Eric Kinzner

Wynand Wessels

Ualefi Rodrigues Dos Reis

Matt Bentley

Omar Gomez

Yanis Lelin

Matt Acosta

Greyson Mercer

"We are excited to return a strong core of big time contributors. These are guys that had great seasons but that we also believe have major potential to make big jumps. They know the standards and expectations of our environment and will play a major part in continuing and growing that." - Scott Mackenzie

Players in Ongoing Discussions

The Red Wolves are currently in talks to retain several additional key performers:

Aaron Lombardi

Omar Hernandez

Declan Watters

Pedro Hernandez

Watters, named to the 2025 USL League One First Team, was one of the league's top defenders, while both Hernandezes played central roles for the Red Wolves throughout 2025. Lombardi provided consistent production, while adding experience in midfield.

The club anticipates further updates as negotiations continue.

Departing Players

The Red Wolves would like to thank the following players for their contributions during the 2025 season and wish them the best in the next chapters of their careers:

Tobi Jnohope

Zahir Vazquez

Owen Green

Gharett Morris

Alhassan Alhassan

Jonny Filipe

Michael Knapp

"This was a special locker room filled with tremendous people. The unfortunate reality of sports is that teams develop and people move on, but I will forever be grateful for every players efforts and contributions in this historic year." - Scott Mackenzie

Each played a meaningful role in the club's successful campaign and leaves with the organization's sincere appreciation.

Loan Players Returning to Parent Clubs

Two players who joined Chattanooga on loan in 2025 will return to their parent clubs:

Jordan Ayimbila

Kimball Jackson

Both defenders made strong impressions during their time in Chattanooga, contributing to the team's defensive identity and late-season playoff push.

Looking Ahead

With the club's core group returning and discussions ongoing with several more impact players, the Red Wolves enter the offseason with stability, momentum, and a clear vision for 2026. Under reigning Coach of the Year Scott Mackenzie, Chattanooga will look to build on its record-setting 2025 season and make another push for a championship in the year ahead.

