From Underdogs to Contenders: Mackenzie Earns Coach of the Year Honors

Published on November 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves are proud to announce that Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie has been named the 2025 USL League One Coach of the Year, following a historic season that saw the Red Wolves reach new heights on and off the pitch.

At 35  years, 9  months and 25  days old, Mackenzie becomes the youngest coach ever to win the award, surpassing the previous mark of 36  years, 11  months, 28  days set by former winner Dominic Casciato in 2023.

Under Mackenzie's leadership, the Red Wolves finished the year as league runner-up, the highest finish in club history, while setting records for most wins, most goals scored, fewest goals conceded, and most points in a single season. That represented a leap from a 0.82  points ¬âper ¬âgame average last year to 1.83 this season, an improvement of +1.01  ppg. Defensively, his squad achieved the fewest expected goals against (29.72  x GA) in the regular season, faced the fewest total shots (289) and the fewest shots on target (79) of any club. The Red Wolves also celebrated a memorable victory over cross-town rival Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) in the U.S. Open Cup, a moment that energized the city and the club alike.

"I was fortunate enough this year to work with a group of guys who were all in on everything they did," said Mackenzie. "I really do think this is an award for not just myself but the players, the club, the ownership who've backed us and backed us and backed us and then and all the other people around that support."

Under Coach Mackenzie the Red Wolves completed their best season in club history.

Few predicted the transformation of the 2025 club to contenders. Meanwhile, Mackenzie stayed focused on culture, discipline, and a process that helped shape the Red Wolves into one of the top teams in USL League One, earning respect across the league and a loyal following in Chattanooga.

"It's the best season of my career, maybe the best year of my life," Mackenzie reflected. "There were a lot of people that were able to come play with me this year because they had a chip on their shoulder and they had been written off elsewhere and I was able to be someone who could say, 'Hey, I believe in you and I believe in what you can do and I believe in what you can show.'"

With Mackenzie the Red Wolves are poised to build on this momentum as they prepare for another exciting season at CHI Memorial Stadium.

As the Red Wolves look ahead to 2026, one thing remains clear: the foundation has been built, the belief is real, and Chattanooga is Red.







