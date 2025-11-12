Josh Kirkland Returns on a New Multi-Year Contract with the Richmond Kickers

Published on November 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce forward Josh Kirkland has signed a new multi-year contract with the club, pending league and federation approval. Kirkland, a Richmond native, has cemented himself as a driving force on the pitch, delivering energy, grit, and goals throughout his professional career.

"Josh trained for months with us in 2024, earning the opportunity that he received here. He came through for us and grew with each game and portion of the 2025 season," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "As he adds gristle to his game, we look for him to run at defenses in 2026 scoring goals and bringing excitement to our attack."

Kirkland signed his first professional contract with the Kickers in September of 2024 after trialing with the club. This past season, Kirkland had a breakout campaign and made himself known to the Richmond faithful as an energetic, pacy forward that pressures defenses. Starting in 22 out of his 29 appearances, Kirkland had eight goals, placing him second on the team in total goals across all competitions, along with one assist. The forward was nominated for USL Player of the Month in June after scoring three goals, including a brace in a thrilling 4-3 win versus Union Omaha.

"Josh scored eight USL League One goals in 2025, finishing only behind Darwin Espinal who finished with nine USL League One goals. Our production in front of goal placed us sixth in the league so we wanted to make sure we brought back that production," Sawatzky said.

"I'm super excited to come back to my home! I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the league in the place I grew up," Kirkland said. "It's awesome being able to play for the team you grew up watching. I love the city, the fans, the team, and the coaching staff so I'm so excited for next season and the future of the club!"

During his collegiate tenure with the University of Mary Washington's men's soccer program, Kirkland was a two-time All-American, three-time All-Region player, and three-time Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He started 72 of the 80 matches he appeared in, scoring 47 goals - 16 of them gamewinners - and added 16 assists to his tally. Kirkland finished his Eagles career fourth in career points (110) and fourth in career goals.

Stay up to date with all of your Kickers news & content at RichmondKickers.com and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. 2026 Season Ticket Memberships are now available - Sign up by December 1, 2025, to save big on the Kickers & Ivy Season Combo Pack!







