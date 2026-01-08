Richmond Kickers Sign USL League Two National Champion Owen O'Malley

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed winger Owen O'Malley, the club announced Thursday. A proven scoring threat, O'Malley will add pace and versatility to the Kickers front line.

The 24-year-old arrives in Richmond after progressing through elite youth, collegiate, and professional environments. A native of Cary, North Carolina, the 5-foot-11 forward developed in the North Carolina FC Academy, where his attacking instincts stood out early. Over four seasons, O'Malley helped drive deep postseason runs at the U-17 and U-19 levels, finding the back of the net more than 25 times while also training consistently with NCFC's first team.

"Owen scored goals as a youth player in North Carolina, created and scored goals at Creighton University, was rewarded with a 2023 Generation Adidas deal from MLS, and was drafted ninth by St. Louis in the 2023 MLS Draft," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "As with many players, he has worked hard, playing for the Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro and this past year with the Vermont Green in USL League 2, to fight his way into an opportunity here. Owen is hungry, can take players on, combine to get to goal, and his ability in defensive transition fits with a group that wants to make noise in 2026. We are delighted to add another two-way player with perspective."

He continued his upward trajectory at Creighton University, becoming a key attacking piece for a Bluejays team which made two NCAA Tournaments and a College Cup appearance over his three years in Omaha. O'Malley made 52 appearances in his collegiate career, recording nine goals and seven assists, helping lead the Bluejay attack with his work rate and movement in wide areas.

In December 2022, O'Malley reached another milestone when he was selected ninth overall in the MLS SuperDraft by St. Louis City SC, becoming the club's first ever draft pick. He made 14 appearances, including seven starts for St. Louis CITY2, tallying 733 minutes in 2023.

"I am super grateful and excited to be playing for the Kickers next season," O'Malley said. "I can't wait to play in front of the fans in such a historic stadium. 2026 will be a season to remember!"

O'Malley spent time MLS Next Pro with the Tacoma Defiance during the 2024 season, where he made 12 appearances and contributed three assists. showcasing his ability to influence matches with his delivery and decision-making out wide.

Most recently, O'Malley returned to Vermont Green in 2025, helping the club clinch its first USL League Two national title with a 99th-minute goal against the Western Mass Pioneers, a strike later named USL League Two Goal of the Year. Throughout their undefeated season, O'Malley played in 13 matches for the Green, recording three goals and an assist.

Stay up to date with all of your Kickers news & content at RichmondKickers.com and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. 2026 Season Ticket Memberships are now available - Get your membership today to lock in tremendous savings and exclusive experiences year-round!

Signing pending league and federation approval.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of January 8, 2026

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon

Defenders: Griffin Garnett, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana

Midfielders: Austin Amer, Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Darwin Espinal, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Owen O'Malley, Tarik Pannholzer







United Soccer League One Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.