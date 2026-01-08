Portland Hearts of Pine Announce Signing of Senegalese Center Back, Serigne Mbacke Faye

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland Hearts of Pine announce the signing of Senegalese defender, Serigne Mbacke Faye.

Faye joins Hearts after two seasons with Bulgarian side Etar FC, where he featured in both the Bulgarian First League and the Second League.

Faye began his professional career in Senegal with Jamono Fatick before later joining Guediaway FC. His first move to Europe came with Danish side Kolding IF, where he spent one season before moving to Bulgaria to join Etar FC.

"This club's ambition made me want to sign," said Faye. "The project they're building here interests me a lot. I've already been told about the atmosphere at the stadium, I like the sound of it a lot... It's similar to the atmosphere at other clubs I've played for, especially my first club in Senegal, Guediaway FC."

"Serigne will be a tremendous asset this year," said Hearts Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "His physical profile and technical ability make him a natural fit in our system."

Faye is the newest member of the Hearts roster, and the second signing of 2026 after Emiliano Terzaghi's announcement. Faye's signing is subject to league, federation, and visa approval.

Faye is the newest member of the Hearts roster, and the second signing of 2026 after Emiliano Terzaghi's announcement. Faye's signing is subject to league, federation, and visa approval.







