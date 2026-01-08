Union Omaha Hires Three Assistant Coaches to Technical Staff

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today the additions of three coaches to the technical staff for the 2026 USL League One season. Lars Eckenrode, Ollie Richardson, and Luke Baxter will support head coach Vincenzo Candela.

Lars Eckenrode takes on the role of both Head of Sports Performance and Assistant Coach, and brings more USL League One playing experience to the staff. A former captain at South Georgia Tormenta FC, Eckenrode hung up his cleats after winning the 2022 USL League One title, having also served as an academy coach during his time there. Eckenrode stayed in Georgia for coaching and developmental roles with Bulloch Academy and Life University, and took that experience into a 2025 where he served as an academy coach with Atlanta United.

Ollie Richardson carries a wide range of experiences, both stateside and in England, into his new role as Assistant Coach. A former English youth national team player, Richardson got his start in coaching at Grimsby Town FC while still a player. Richardson spent the entirety of the 2010s coaching with Phoenix Rising FC, with the majority of that time being heavily development-focused. He also spent time as an assistant for Arizona State University, and briefly scouted for the NWSL's Houston Dash.

Luke Baxter, who will be the Owls' goalkeeper coach, hails from England but has significant ties to the Omaha area. After coming up through the Lincoln City academy, Baxter jumped across the pond to attend Bellevue University. Following a brief return to England to coach for Scunthorpe United, he put down roots in Nebraska in 2015 and has remained stateside since. Baxter worked as an assistant coach for his alma mater as well as Creighton University and Elite Girls Academy, then moved west to eventually become Head of Goalkeeping for Real Salt Lake's academy. Since 2021, Baxter has been Technical Director and Director of Coaching, among other roles, at Sporting Nebraska.

"Lars, Ollie, and Luke are three wonderful additions to the club that are going to help our players maximize the group's potential on the field, while also helping the individuals and club excel off the field," said Vincenzo Candela, Union Omaha's head coach.

2026 ticket packages are now available. The Owls are moving downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season, making for an exciting new atmosphere in the heart of Omaha. Fans can call 402-884-8053 for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.