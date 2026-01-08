Griffin Garnett and Nick Simmonds Named to U.S. Soccer U-20 Men's National Team Domestic Training Camp

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Kickers defender Griffin Garnett and Kickers USL Academy alum Nicholas Simmonds have been named to the U-20 Men's National Team in the upcoming Domestic Training Camp in Mesa, Arizona, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday. The camp, which will run from Jan. 10-17, will feature 16-player rosters for each of the U-18, U-19 and U-20 men's teams.

"We are thrilled to have two of our Kickers Academy players included in the upcoming U-20 U.S. Men's National Team Camp," Kickers Chairman and CEO Rob Ukrop said. "It is a reflection of our commitment to the development of RVA athletes while reinforcing the importance of our club-wide methodology instituted by Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky and former Kickers assistant coaches Mika Elovaara and Conner Cappelletti. We know Griffin and Nick will make their hometown proud."

A consistent presence in the Kickers backline over the past two seasons, Garnett has played in 42 games, making 37 starts. The Richmond native signed his first professional contract in August, 2024 at just 17 years old. In his two years with the first team he has recorded 37 tackles won and 32 interceptions across nearly 3,200 minutes played. A prominent piece of the Kickers dedication to developing young players through first team opportunities in USL League One, Garnett receives his first call-up to the U.S. Youth National Team.

"Griffin came into the professional team at 17 years old, training daily with the veteran players and he grew quickly." Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "His preseason in 2024 was spectacular and he was rewarded with an academy agreement, then an eventual start in the first game of the 2024 USL League One season. A regular starter through 2024, he was then rewarded with a professional contract with the Richmond Kickers later that year and he continues to excel and grow. This opportunity was earned and we support Griffin and his pursuit of the highest level."

Simmonds received the call-up after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. A Richmond, Virginia, native, Simmonds played in 12 first-team Kickers matches, making two starts and scoring a goal. A key piece of the U-20 Academy program and eventually the Kickers' first team from 2023-24, Simmonds went on to pursue a collegiate career at the University of Virginia. His experience in USL League One helped him on his way to earning multiple honors, including United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American, MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist and ACC Freshman of the Year in 2025.

"At the age of 16, we offered Nicholas an academy opportunity with the Richmond Kickers and he promptly rewarded his hometown professional team with a goal in his first professional game." Sawatzky remarked. "He went on to start the first game of the season in 2024, along with Griffin Garnett, showcasing our commitment to young local players at the pro club. Nicholas chose to attend the University of Virginia and he had an incredible fall season in the NCAA. His draft position in the MLS draft this past month shows his potential and we couldn't be happier for him with yet another high level accolade."

Overall, three Richmond natives were selected to the U-20 USMNT Camp, as Brent Adu-Gyamfi joins Garnett and Simmonds in Mesa, Arizona. Adu-Gyamfi currently plays in MLS NEXT Pro for Columbus Crew 2.

The combined camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

Held outside of a FIFA international window, the camp brings together 16 players each from the 2006, 2007 and 2008 birth year groups, allowing the Men's Youth National Team technical staff to give broader evaluation to each player pool, while also providing integrated positional training between each age group.

