Richmond Hosts Westchester to Cap Four-Match Homestand

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers conclude their four-match homestand, challenging Westchester SC at City Stadium on Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Get your tickets today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

Richmond fell 2-1 to Charlotte Independence in the Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage on Saturday, April 25 at City Stadium.

The Kickers consistently created chances throughout the match, totaling a game-high 23 shots, but struggled to find a breakthrough score.

Sam Layton tallied his first goal with the Kickers as a header off a set piece gave Richmond life in the 79th minute.

James Sneddon made 2026 season debut, recording six saves on the night.

Richmond owned 54.4% of the possession in the match, repeadetly pushing for a late equalizer.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 1-0-2 record all-time against Westchester SC.

The two clubs last faced each other on September 3, 2025, with Richmond claiming a 2-0 at The Stadium at Memorial Field.

Darwin Espinal scored three goals against Westchester SC across three matchups last season.

Numbers to Know

2: Forward Tarik Pannholzer has scored a goal in two consecutive USL1 Regular Season matches.

5: Five different members of the Richmond Kickers have scoerd a goal across all competitions this season with Lucca Dourado, Josh Kirkland and Tarik Pannholzer each scoring two.

6: Friday marks Richmond's sixth USL1 Regular Season match and third at home.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

The Kickers take a roadtrip to South Carolina challenging Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.