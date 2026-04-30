New York Cosmos to Host Peruvian Heritage Night on July 25 at Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos will celebrate culture, community, and club history with Peruvian Heritage Night on Saturday, July 25, when the Cosmos take on AC Boise at 7 PM at Hinchliffe Stadium.

The evening will highlight the rich traditions of the Peruvian community across North Jersey while connecting them to the legacy of the Cosmos, both on and off the field.

Fans are invited to arrive early for a pre-game Fan Festival beginning at 5 PM, featuring live music, local artists, cultural vendors, and a free Peruvian dance workshop.

Peruvian Heritage Night will also include a series of on-field and in-game cultural moments, including:

A pre-game recognition of Peruvian community leaders

A live Marinera dance performance

Performances of both the U.S. and Peruvian national anthems

A halftime cultural showcase featuring Afro-Peruvian music and dance by Festejo Fusion

To mark the occasion, the club will release a limited-edition Peruvian-inspired warm-up jersey, designed by Whitney Dobladillo of Peruvian Sisters. The design incorporates subtle Inca-inspired geometric patterns and honors Peruvian ex-Cosmos player Ramon Mifflin with his iconic number 15 on the sleeve. The jersey will be available for pre-sale beginning May 1 and sold both online and at the stadium.

Peruvian Heritage Night is part of the Cosmos' continued commitment to celebrating the diverse communities that shape North Jersey and the club itself.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM, with festivities beginning at 5 PM outside Hinchliffe Stadium.

Tickets are available now.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.