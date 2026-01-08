Fort Wayne Football Club Partners with Concordia Theological Seminary as Official Training Grounds

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club has finalized a partnership with Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne (CTSFW), which will serve as the club's Official Training Grounds beginning this season and until such time the club builds its own training facilities.

Fort Wayne FC and CTSFW made the announcement jointly today and the agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2028.

"A team's training ground is pivotal to its long-term success in player development, and we're delighted to partner with Concordia Theological Seminary," Fort Wayne FC Sporting Director Oliver Gage said. "Their facilities offer us a professional and private setting where we can empower the staff and players to improve daily.

"As we set out to make Fort Wayne a destination of choice for USL players and staff, we know calling the Seminary home for the next few years will provide us with one of the best facilities in USL League One."

Fort Wayne FC, founded in 2019, is preparing for its first season in USL League One, a fully professional soccer league with teams across the nation. The club will have use of the CTSFW soccer field, locker rooms, weight room, training room, coaches' offices and other facilities.

As part of the agreement, Fort Wayne FC will assist in upgrades to the CTSFW facilities, including improvements to the soccer field. Once field renovations are completed, Fort Wayne FC will begin training on the seminary grounds.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Fort Wayne Football Club," said Lance Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer at CTSFW. "We are so pleased that this could be worked out, and we look forward to seeing USL League One players on our campus this spring.

"What a wonderful opportunity to partner with Fort Wayne FC," Hoffman continued. "From the very beginnings of our dialogue, there have been just so many benefits for both FWFC & CTSFW that this partnership just makes sense."

Fort Wayne FC's first USL League One training camp will open Jan. 26. A full training camp schedule, including the site(s) of practices, will be announced at a later date.

The club's regular season opens March 7 against FC Naples at Naples, Florida, with Fort Wayne FC's first home match at Fort Wayne FC Park on May 2 against the Charlotte Independence.







