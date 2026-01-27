Union Omaha Signs Defender Camron Lawrence

Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed defender Camron Lawrence, pending league and federation approval. The young fullback will be making his professional debut with the Owls after a lengthy college career in the Northeast.

Lawrence arrives in Omaha from Monmouth University, where he played in 2025 as a graduate student. He started in 12 matches, picking up two assists for the Hawks. Prior to that, Lawrence spent four years at Bryant University, working his way into the lineup from his sophomore year onward. In 2023, he was part of the Bulldogs' America East Championship team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament. In all, he made 31 appearances for Bryant before moving on to Monmouth.

Coming up, Lawrence played for the academy of Boston Bolts, whose senior side competes in USL League Two. Lawrence has also competed in USL League Two in 2023 with Peoria City Soccer, and in 2025 with AC Connecticut. He mainly shows out as a right-back positionally.

Name Pronunciation: [KAM-ron LAW-rehns]

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 157 lbs.

Date of Birth: 11/8/2002

Born: Norfolk, Massachusetts

Previous Team: Monmouth University

2026 ticket packages are now available. The Owls are moving downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season, making for an exciting new atmosphere in the heart of Omaha. Fans can call 402-884-8053 for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.