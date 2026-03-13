Union Omaha Announces 2026 Promotions Schedule

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







OMAHA, Nebr. - Union Omaha has unveiled their promotions calendar for a 2026 USL League One season that begins with their March 22nd home opener against newcomers Athletic Club Boise. Single match tickets are on sale now.

With Union Omaha's move downtown to Morrison Stadium, the club will feature 16 unique promotional nights for fans to enjoy. Fixtures in the promo calendar such as Pride Night, Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Centris Federal Credit Union, and Wild Kingdom Night, presented by Mutual of Omaha, are joined by new experiences like College Night and the "Global Goblet" match. For a third season, Union Omaha will also hold a noon Wednesday match for Students & Educators Day, presented by Family Fare and Supermercado, allowing students across the Omaha area to attend a match on a school day. These theme nights partner with local businesses and organizations to engage fans and the community at large in a variety of ways. A full list of the planned theme nights is below.

Said Chief Operating Officer Alexis Boulos, "One Means All is everything to this club, and our 2026 promotional schedule truly reflects that. We are thrilled to bring a new energy to downtown and to Morrison Stadium, and to engage both longtime fans and newcomers with everything we have in store for our biggest season yet. Every match is an opportunity to reach out to the Omaha community and show them what One Means All is about, and with this promotional schedule we aim to do exactly that."

Promotions Schedule

Sunday, March 22 at 4:00pm vs. ACB - Home Opener

Saturday, March 28th at 4:00pm vs. CRP - College Night

Saturday, May 2nd at 7:00pm vs. GVL - Belts, Buckles, & Bangers

Saturday, May 9th at 7:00pm vs. POR - Women in Sports Night

Sunday, May 17th at 4:00pm vs. LOU - Senior Day

Saturday, May 23rd at 7:00pm vs. CHA - Pups at the Pitch, presented by Ralston Vet

Saturday, May 30th at 7:00pm vs. NAP - Cancer Awareness Night, presented by XCancer

Saturday, June 6th at 7:00pm vs. FW - Global Goblet Night

Wednesday, July 1st at 7:00pm vs. AV - Stars, Stripes, & Soccer, presented by Nebraska Medicine

Saturday, July 18th at 6:00pm vs. WES - Racing Night, presented by XCancer

Sunday, August 16th at 6:00pm vs. RIC - Pride Night

Saturday, August 22nd at 7:00pm vs. SAR - Wild Kingdom Night, presented by Mutual of Omaha

Saturday, August 29th at 7:00pm vs. NYC - Hometown Heroes Night, presented by Woodmen Life

Saturday, September 5th at TBD vs. CLT - Youth Soccer Night

Wednesday, September 16th at 12:00pm vs. SPK - Students & Educators Day, presented by Family Fare and Supermercado

Saturday, September 19th at 7:00pm vs. KNX - Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Centris Federal Credit Union

Saturday, October 10th at 4:00pm vs. FW - Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Bellevue University

*Promotions and dates subject to change. For details and most up-to-date information, visit www.unionomaha.com

2026 ticket packages are now available. The Owls are moving downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season, making for an exciting new atmosphere in the heart of Omaha. Fans can call 402-884-8053 for more information.







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