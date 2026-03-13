Forward Madison FC Re-Signs Defender Eddie Munjoma

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Eddie Munjoma for the 2026 pending league and federation approval. Eddie Munjoma joins Derek Gebhard as one of two returning players from the 2025 season. Prior to his arrival in Madison, Munjoma spent time at the MLS and USL Championship levels with FC Dallas in the MLS, and Phoenix Rising FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship.

Munjoma brings a wealth of experience from his time in the MLS and USL Championship, playing in 17 games for FC Dallas and making 64 appearances across his time with Phoenix and Tampa Bay, notching two goals and five assists across the two seasons.

Having missed most of the 2025 season with Forward Madison FC, Munjoma will look to impress, building upon the foundation from the start of 2025. "We're thrilled to add Eddie to our group as we know his quality, professionalism, and experience that he offers," said Head Coach Matt Glaeser about Munjoma's return.

Munjoma is the latest addition to join the reloaded Forward Madison FC squad ahead of their USL League One regular season opener against defending champions One Knoxville SC tonight. Join other Forward Madison FC fans in attending the first official watch party of the 2026 season at The Green Room Public House at 5 PM CST, with the game starting at 6 PM CST.

Forward Madison FC will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. Fans can support the club and explore single-match, season ticket options as well as mini plan ticket offerings for the 2026 season.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2026

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