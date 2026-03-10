Forward Madison Sign Goalkeeper Kevin Flores on Academy Contract for 2026 Season

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Keeper, Kevin Flores, to an Academy Contract, pending league and federation approval. At only 17-years-old, Flores has shown incredible quality throughout his time within the FMFC Youth Academy system that led to his signing.

"Kevin has been part of our pathway since the launch of the Forward Futures program in 2023," said Forward Madison FC Academy Director, Aaron Hohlbein. "From the beginning, he demonstrated high levels of talent, ambition and discipline, quickly earning him opportunities to train with the first team at just 15-years-old. It's incredibly exciting to see a Madison-native progress through our Futures Program and Youth Academy pathway into the first team. Kevin is not only a talented goalkeeper with a bright future, but also a young man who represents the character and values we strive to develop in our Club."

Flores' youth career has flourished in the Madison-area. Participating in the Forward Futures Program in 2023, Flores' talent was immediately recognized and he has been invited to train with the first team since 2024. In 2025 he was named Player of the Year with Sun Prairie West High School. He has also competed at the MLS NEXT level with SC Wave for the past three years, captaining the U-17 team.

Flores now becomes the first player to make his way through the Forward Madison Youth Academy system to ultimately sign with the FMFC first team.

"Kevin embodies the player development pathway we're building at Forward Madison," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "As a local Madison talent, he has maximized every opportunity within our youth academy to earn his place in the first-team environment. After a standout year of growth and professional training at just 15-years-old, we are thrilled to see his continued maturation and bright future with the Club."

Finding success outside of Wisconsin as well, Flores played the full 90 minutes with Liga MX club, Querétaro FC, keeping a clean sheet against Pumas UNAM as well as trialing with Atlético San Luis Academy in 2025.

"Kevin's highly deserving of this moment," Matt Cairns, Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, said. "His work ethic and continued progress on the field made this an easy decision for our Club. We're excited to continue developing him and know he'll be ready for his opportunity when it comes".

Furthermore, Flores will continue to maximize his development by also being available to play matches with the Forward Madison FC Academy teams in conjunction with his first team duties.

"I'm most proud of becoming the first academy player from Madison to sign a contract with the first team," said Flores. "It means a lot to represent where I came from and hopefully inspire younger players in the area to chase the same dream. I'm also really excited to experience the atmosphere in the stadium and feel the energy the fans bring this time as a player on the field."

Families can learn more about the Forward Madison FC youth programs here. Fans can now support the first team and purchase 2026 Season single game and season tickets with the Home Opener slated for May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field.

