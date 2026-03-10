Charlotte Independence Welcome Back Club Legend Enzo Martinez

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that club legend Enzo Martinez is returning to the Queen City.

Martinez remains the most decorated player in Independence history. He is the club's all-time leader in goals (47) and assists (29), while ranking third in appearances (161). During his first stint with the Independence, Martinez was a two-time USL Championship MVP finalist and earned All-League First Team honors in both 2016 and 2017. Martinez has scored 79 career goals in the USL Championship - the sixth-most in league history.

"Welcoming Enzo back is a no-brainer," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "His quality on the field, experience, leadership in the locker room, and winning mentality will be key as we pursue our goals for the 2026 season. Enzo was instrumental to our group from day one, has had tremendous success in the USL Championship, and returns as one of the most competitive players I've had the privilege of coaching."

Martinez, 35, returns to Charlotte after spending the last four seasons with USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC. During his time in Birmingham, Martinez made 148 appearances across all competitions, scoring 36 goals and adding 26 assists. He earned USL Championship All-League First Team honors in 2022 and cemented himself as one of the most impactful players in club history. His 36 goals rank second all-time for Birmingham Legion.

"I'm really excited to be back where I spent so many important years of my career," said Martinez. "Charlotte feels like home. What excites me most is the level of this team. There's a very good group of players here, and I believe this group can achieve big things this season."

Martinez will be available for selection as the Independence open their 2026 USL League One season this Saturday at Westchester SC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m., with the match streaming live on ESPN+ and airing locally on WCCB Charlotte.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.