Match Preview: 3.14 KNX v MAD

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SNAPSHOT: #KNXvMAD

Saturday, March 14th, 2026

6pm CST Kickoff

Covenant Health Park

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2026 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 0-0-0

KNX: 1-0-0

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC begin their 2026 season with a tough matchup against last season's Player's Shield Winners and 2025 USL League One Champions, One Knoxville SC. This away match marks the first of a seven-game road trip for the boys and is a true test for the Mingos after coming off a successful pre-season. Knox already has one win under their belt, having bagged a 3-2 victory over Westchester SC on the road last weekend, with one goal coming from former FMFC Midfielder, John Murphy Jr.. Forward will have to replicate their pre-season successes and look to the youth and physicality of their re-loaded roster to come away with a W in this first match of the season.

A FRESH YEAR, A FRESH START

Forward Madison FC has seen major changes already this season. With new faces on the technical staff with the additions of Assistant Coach, Patrick Nyarko, and Sporting Director, Matt Cairns, as well as a fully re-loaded roster of new players aside from lone returning Forward, Derek Gebhard, FMFC will have a totally new feel in 2026. This year's squad is looking younger, faster and more physical than seasons past, and so far, has already been finding success. With wins against Chicago Fire II and Detroit City FC as well as picking up draws with Minnesota United II and Indy Eleven in pre-season, the Club looks to be headed in a solid direction. After narrowly missing the playoffs last season, these encouraging signs of new life on the pitch can lend hope to a successful 2026 for the 'Gos.The roster isn't the only new thing for Forward this year. Breese Stevens Field, home of the Mingos, is undergoing a brand new playing surface installation as the stadium celebrates its 100th anniversary. Though the install has pushed back the FMFC Home Opener and extended the early-season roadtrip, the squad and fans alike have plenty to look forward to at Breese in 2026. Fans can wish the players luck at the Road Trip Send-Off event at Penn Park on Wednesday, March 11th from 5-7pm.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on One Knox:

Re-Loaded Squad: The Club is looking at this year's roster as "re-loaded" rather than "re-built". With plenty of successes and positives to build off of, adding impressive young talent to an already solid FMFC foundation could mean big success for the Mingos.

Mr. Madison: Though the majority of the squad is new, one constant remains: Mr. Madison, Derek Gebhard. Coming off of an incredible 2025 season, look to Gebhard to emerge as a major leader this season in terms of goal contributions and mentorship.

Early Success: Though it should be taken with a grain of salt, the pre-season wins against solid opponents inspire a good amount of hope that the Mingos are on the right track to be dangerous on the attack and stalwart in their defense this year.







