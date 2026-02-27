Forward Madison FC Signs Striker Stephen Annor Gyamfi for 2026

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC has signed Forward, Stephen Annor Gyamfi, pending league and federation approval. Already massively successful, the 22-year-old Annor adds a major attacking threat to FMFC this season.

"We're very excited to have Stephen at Forward Madison," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "Stephen is a naturally talented striker who is direct, vertical and threatening. He can finish in a variety of ways and his dynamic movement will be difficult for opposition to cope with. He's keen to come in and endear himself to our fanbase with his work rate and ability and we have high hopes for him to help our squad greatly during this campaign."

Originally from Accra, Ghana, Annor began making waves in the North American soccer scene early on, honing his skills at the Montverde Academy in Florida. While there, he excelled playing in the United Premier Soccer League with OFC Barca, becoming the top goal-scorer in the league in 2020 with 20 goals in nine matches. He was also named MVP of the prestigious 2022 Montverde Academy Soccer Tournament after a six goal campaign.

Annor continued to find success in the UPSL and began garnering more high-profile attention, training with the Canadian National First Team and participating in trials with Philadelphia Union (MLS NEXT) and Las Vegas Lights FC (USL Championship), before committing to the University of Virginia in 2023.

"We're delighted to add Stephen to the team for 2026," said Matt Cairns, Forward Madison FC Sporting Director. "His all action, dynamic, attacking style will excite the fans from minute one and we believe he can score a lot of goals for Forward Madison. He has a fantastic personality with a great heart and I know he'll quickly become a popular part of the Madison community."

Logging one extremely successful season with the Virginia Cavaliers, Annor was named ACC Freshman of the Year after starting in 18 of 19 matches and scoring 10 goals, including five game-winners. Annor received several other major accolades including being named to the ALL-ACC first-team, the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region first-team, Top Drawer Soccer Freshman Best XI first-team and ranking No.4 on Top Drawer Soccer's Midseason Top-100 Freshman list.

Annor's dominance was noted by Houston Dynamo, who picked him up in the first round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. The 6" striker comes to Madison after spending the last two seasons playing for Houston Dynamo II, logging 45 matches, nine goals and one assist.

"I'm fired up for the opportunity to come to Madison and compete for a championship," Annor said. "From everything I've seen, this is an organization that's serious about winning, and that's exactly the kind of environment I want to be part of - doing whatever it takes to help bring a winning culture to Madison. I can't wait to get to work with the guys, earn the trust of the locker room, and give the fans a team they can be proud of."

Annor has been training with Forward Madison this pre-season, scoring one goal in the Mingo's 4-0 win over Chicago Fire II. He will travel with the team to Knoxville next month as they kick off their 2026 USL League One season on the road. The Mingos will host their Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. Fans can support the club and explore season ticket options as well as flex plan ticket offerings for the 2026 season.







