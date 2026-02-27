FC Naples Kicks off 2026 Season at Home on March 7 Following Historic Inaugural Year

Naples, FL - Riding the momentum of a historic inaugural season, FC Naples will open the 2026 season at home on Saturday, March 7, hosting Fort Wayne FC with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. The match marks the club's first step into its second year of competition in USL League One and a return to action in front of its passionate home supporters. Tickets for the home opener start at $12 and can be purchased online at www.fcnaples.com.

After a record-setting first season that helped establish professional soccer in Southwest Florida, FC Naples enters 2026 with renewed focus, growing expectations, and a commitment to building on the foundation laid in year one.

Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland emphasized the lessons learned during the club's inaugural campaign, pointing to resilience and mindset as key drivers moving forward.

"The biggest thing, and it's a mantra we say all the time, is control the controllables," said Poland. "There are always things outside of your control. As long as we, as a group and as a team, stay focused on what we're trying to achieve and what we can control, we'll ultimately be fine. Putting energy into things outside of our control is wasted, and it doesn't help us impact our goals."

That mentality has shaped FC Naples' preparation for the 2026 season, with the club focused on consistency, growth, and continuing to strengthen its connection with the community.

The home opener against Fort Wayne FC will celebrate the progress made in year one while setting the tone for the season ahead. Fans can expect an electric matchday atmosphere as FC Naples looks to defend its home turf and take the next step in its young history.

Additional matchday information and the full 2026 schedule can be found at www.fcnaples.com/schedule.







