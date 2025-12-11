FC Naples Signs Striker Giovanni "Gio" Miglietti for 2026 Season

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples is pleased to announce the signing of striker Giovanni "Gio" Miglietti ahead of the 2026 USL League One season. Miglietti brings professional experience, elite academy development, and a strong collegiate background as he joins the club's attacking group. Known for his strength, intelligence, and work rate in the final third, Miglietti adds depth and versatility to Naples' forward line.

A Career Built Through Every Level of the Game

Miglietti joins FC Naples after competing for Huntsville City FC in MLS Next Pro during the 2025 season. His strength, movement, and versatility across the front line made him a dependable attacking option. Prior to his time with Huntsville City, he spent two seasons with Tacoma Defiance (Seattle Sounders' second team), making 47 league appearances and scoring 14 goals.

Before turning fully professional, Miglietti played four standout seasons at the University of Washington. He made 79 appearances and scored 19 goals for the Huskies. His time in Seattle helped shape his competitive mentality and established him as a reliable attacking presence.

Miglietti began his journey through elite youth training with Pateadores SC and the Seattle Sounders Academy. At age 18, he gained his first professional minutes with Seattle Sounders FC 2 in the USL Championship. These early steps through respected academies and professional environments created the foundation for the experienced striker he is today.

Looking Ahead to Naples

Miglietti brings power, composure, and a forward's instinct to FC Naples. His experience across MLS Next Pro, collegiate soccer, and the American development pathway makes him an important addition as the club prepares for the 2026 season.

"We are very excited to sign Gio for the 2026 season. Gio brings a tenacity and determination that is essential to our style of play both defensively and offensively. His movements in the box and his ability to score on offensive set pieces will make him a valuable asset to us. Gio is a seasoned professional who is excited to showcase his abilities in USL League One," said Coach Matt Poland.

Transaction: FC Naples signs Giovanni Miglietti for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Player Details:

- Name: Giovanni "Gio" Miglietti

- Pronunciation: [Gio-van-ni Mig-lie-tti]

- Position: Striker

- Height: 6'1"

- Date of Birth: September 5, 1999

- Hometown: Hawthorne, California

- Nationality: United States and Uruguay

- Previous Experience: Huntsville City FC, Tacoma Defiance, Seattle Sounders FC 2, Seattle Sounders Academy, and Pateadores SC







