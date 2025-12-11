Charlotte Independence to Host Spokane Velocity in 2026 Home Opener

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - USL League One announced today the full slate of home openers for the 2026 season, confirming that the Charlotte Independence will return to American Legion Memorial Stadium on Friday, March 27, 2026, to host Spokane Velocity FC in their first home match of the campaign.

Tickets for the home opener are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Charlotte and Spokane met twice during the 2025 season. The sides battled to a 1-1 draw in Spokane on June 11 before the Velocity edged the Jacks 1-0 in Charlotte on October 3.

In addition to their own opener, the Independence will feature in a landmark moment for the league, serving as the opponent for Fort Wayne FC's inaugural home match on May 2.

Meeting for the first time, two other USL League One newcomers will square off in their debuts as Sarasota Paradise plays host to Athletic Club Boise at the Premier Sports Campus.

Other notable home openers include the League One debut of the New York Cosmos against Portland Hearts of Pine at Hinchliffe Stadium on Saturday, March 14, the opening of Athletic Club Boise's 7,050-seat home at Expo Idaho against Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, April 5, and Corpus Christi FC's first home opener in the professional ranks against Spokane Velocity FC, both on Saturday, May 2.

A full 2026 Charlotte Independence schedule, including promotional nights, broadcast information, and single-match ticket links, will be released at a later date.







